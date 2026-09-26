How Vastu Shastra Rules Inspired the Interiors of This Opulent London Home Drenched in mood-lifting colour, the space is thoughtfully arranged according to the ancient Indian design philosophy to support human needs and wellbeing

This Parisian Apartment by Olga Ashby Is the Ultimate Space for Entertaining

Designed by the London (and soon to be Dubai)-based interior designer for an Egyptian client, this pied-à-terre epitomises luxury à la française